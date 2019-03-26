Rev. Dr. Don E. Phillips, loving husband, father, brother, friend, published author, hospice chaplain, poet, singer-songwriter, and spirited dancer, died peacefully at his home in Lawrence on March 20th, 2019.
Don's deep Christian faith, hope and love shone brightly throughout his life, especially during his long and valiant journey with Parkinson's disease.
His wife Eileen (Roddy,) thanks Don's daughter Laura and her husband Don Snyder, Marilyn Meir, Judy Allen, Jane Cottita, the staff of Visiting Nurses Hospice, Rev. Debbie Garber, and a wide circle of friends and neighbors whose love and practical help sustained her and Don on his final journey into eternal life. Thanks to all who attended the wake and service at the house, especially to Rev. Paul Gray who gave the final prayer and blessing, and played "Somewhere over the Rainbow" on his trombone as Don's body left the home for private cremation.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Mar. 26, 2019