Don C. Huebner, 92, passed away January 1, 2020.



A celebration of life will be Monday, January 27, 2020 at 11 am at the Tonganoxie Christian Church, 204 Washington street, Tonganoxie, KS.



Don was born in Louisville, Kentucky to Don and Maude Louise Huebner on April 5, 1927. Upon graduation from Valley High School, Don enlisted in the Army Air Force in May 1945. Don married his high school sweetheart, Patti Rosenberger, on November 24, 1945. Don began his career with the Hartford Insurance Company in Louisville before being transferred to Kansas City. He expanded his business to include the Huebner Insurance Agency. From his office in the Livestock Exchange Building, Don traveled the Midwest calling on truckers and cattlemen. After 40 years of service, retired from the Hartford, selling his agency to Cline Wood. Retirement was filled with golf vacations, a lake home, family ski trips and international travel. In addition to KU basketball tickets, Don maintained season tickets to the Chiefs and Royals. Don was the master of ceremonies at every event, often entertaining the crowd with the Tennessee Wigwalk; always gregarious with a special charm. As one wise grandchild noted, "giving people guff was his primary love language".



In 1963, Don and Patti settled their four children on their beloved farm outside Tonganoxie, Kansas where they enjoyed a life filled with family and community. Don and Patti were faithful and active members of the Tonganoxie Christian Church. Don was a deacon, a member of the board and always and enthusiastic volunteer-often volunteering Patti in the process. He was a founding member of the Tonganoxie Recreation Commission, and the Tonganoxie Historical Society. Don was a loyal booster of the Tonganoxie Chieftains and served as the basketball announcer for many years.



Don took great pride in the lovingly restored century old farmhouse which provided the setting for eight family weddings and celebrations. Don and Patti shared the gift of generosity and hospitality often hosting family and friends at their farm and lake home. Pig roasts, hay rides, sleigh rides, wave runners and sunset cruises are all remembered fondly. His greatest joy was gathering his family for annual trips, the last being a Caribbean cruise to celebrate Don's 90th birthday with family members joining him.



Don was preceded in death by his brothers, Norman and Glen and his wife of 67 years, Patti. He is survived by his sister, Joan Leslie, Denver, CO; his children, David (Vicki), New Hope, PA, Jill Giddings (Monte), Olathe, KS, Larry (Pam) Overland Park, KS, Donna Klinock (Mike), Leawood, KS; 8 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.



The family thanks the caregivers at Vintage Park, Tonganoxie, where Don lived his final years; and the staff of Hillside Village, DeSoto, KS where Don spent the last months of his life. Your thoughtfulness and loving care are much appreciated. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions in honor of Patti Huebner to the Heart of America Chapter of the 3846 W 75th Street, Prairie Village, KS 66208.

