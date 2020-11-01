Born: April 16, 1933 Died: Sept 11, 2020
Dolores Brooking called herself Dolo, and she was the original, playful and creative person that a woman named Dolo would have to be. Born and raised in Ohio of Irish, Slovak, and German stock, she married Jack Brooking in 1956 and moved to Lawrence, Kansas. She used the same intelligence and creativity as a homemaker that she would later employ as an educator. Meals were always surprising with the rare (in the 60's) use of garlic, artichokes, and mushrooms.
She acquired her master's degree in Art History with honours at the University of Kansas in 1971 and embarked into the then unchartered waters of "interactive museum education." This was cutting edge at a time when museums were dusty reliquaries of objects to be looked at only… please don't touch! She created methods that used theatre, questions, and discussion, while encouraging the personal expression of the observer. This made the art into a dynamic learning experience and the museum environment into a playful space.
At KU as Director of Museum Education she started to obtain grants to do multi-faceted cultural programs that included a rich mixture of the arts. One project on art and the human hand was called "The Extended Hand," and another project called "Musing in Museums" was based on the Greek muses, inspired by the origin of the word museum. Many others followed.
Following her time in Lawrence, Dolo moved to Springfield, Ill. in 1980 as assistant professor in the Arts Management program at Sangamon State University til 1986.
She finally moved to Los Angeles, where she adopted California as her true home. For Dolo, California was the apex of multiculturalism, feminism, nature, art, protest and creativity. In 1986 she developed a graduate program in Arts Management at Cal State Dominguez Hills. A tough teacher, she challenged the students to be fiercely creative and to push their limits as she herself did. She was inspired by the local protest art like the Great Wall of Los Angeles, and artists like Robby Conal, as well as the local wonder of the Watts Towers. She would have loved Banksy!
After completing her work with the graduate program, she synthesized her teaching philosophy into a class called "The Art of Social Protest." This was a liberal arts class, and if the students thought they were getting easy marshmallow credits they were in for a surprise. They had to learn what Dolo thought was the essence of all education: how to participate in guided discussion (think), work in groups (cooperate) and present projects in front of the class (communicate). For the Cal State population this could be intimidating, and she started the semester asking the students to write a dialogue with fear. This engaged the students in a personal reflection, so when things got different or new and scary in the classroom, the students were prepared to be risk takers.
Her son Kevin lived in Europe, so she enjoyed the many trips over to visit him on tour and later with his family in Belgium. She loved nature, hiking, camping. She unfortunately developed Alzheimer's. It was a long and rich goodbye and a slow sunset. Early in the morning on Friday, September 11, 2020, Dolo let go and the sun finally dipped over the horizon.
She leaves behind her son, Kevin; daughter-in-law, Rachel Ponsonby; and 2 grandchildren, Adam and Lea Ponsonby Brooking; as well as her brother, Donald Shanabrook; and his children John, Stephen, David, Catherine, and Michael, who were cherished nieces and nephews. She would have wanted us to give thanks to her caregivers and other "angels". She would also have said...VOTE!
A fund is set up at the Spencer Museum of Art in Lawrence, Kansas, called the Dolo Brooking Fund. You are invited to donate to help endow projects that Dolo would have wanted supported based on her values and love of art and education.
Checks or gifts should be made out to Spencer Museum of Art/KUEA with a note that it is for the Dolo Brooking Fund.
Mailing is:
Spencer Museum of Art
The University of Kansas
1301 Mississippi Street
Lawrence, Kansas 66045
or give on-line: www.spencerart.ku.edu
Roll over the heading at the top where it says "Support," then click on "Give." Please make sure you write in the special instructions that it's for the Dolo Brooking Fund.