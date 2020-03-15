Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dola Nelson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dola died on November 8, 2019, at the age of 89 at Iris Memory Care Facility in Edmond, Oklahoma. Dola was born on February 4, 1930. Dola was preceded in death by her parents, four siblings and her husband. She was the third of six children born in Sedan Kansas to Ruth and Louis Bruner. Survivors include: one brother, Donald Bruner of Enid, Oklahoma; a daughter, Pamila Barnes of Yukon Oklahoma; a son, Dennis Nelson of Whitewater, Kansas; and a son, Wade Nelson of Arkansas City, Kansas. Dola leaves behind four grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.



Dola married (coach) William R. Nelson, Jr. on May 29, 1947. They moved to Lecompton, Kansas after college in August, 1949 where Bill began teaching high school and coaching. Their three children were born between 1950 and 1957. They moved to Bushton, Kansas in 1967. Bill taught and coached at Bushton/Quivira Heights and retired in 1988.



Dola believed in helping family and friends whenever she could. She was a woman of Christian faith and common sense. She taught Sunday School at both the Lecompton and Bushton United Methodist Churches. Dola was active in PTA, and she served as president of the Lecompton PTA. She was a Cub Scout Den Mother at Lecompton. Dola worked as a teacher's aide in Bushton High school. She served as a "Gray Gal" at the Lyons Hospital visiting patients. Dola delivered food with the Meals on Wheels Program.



In September, 2014, she moved from Bushton to St. Ann's Assisted Living Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. In May, 2018 additional care was necessary. So, she was moved to the Iris Memory Facility.



The memorial service will be March 21, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. at the Bushton United Methodist Church, 213 South 3rd, Bushton, Kansas. Memorials may go to the Bushton United Methodist Church or the Bill Nelson Scholarship Fund in care of Birzer Funeral Home.

