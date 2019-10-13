Dick Arthur Wise Jr. passed away on Oct. 5, 2019 at the age of 66. Dick was born on Jan. 13, 1953 in Lawrence, KS to Dick and Bertha Wise. Services will be held at Connect Church, 3351 W 31st St., Lawrence, KS on Oct. 25th at 12 pm. His father, Dick Wise Sr., and brother-in-law, E. Phillip Miller, preceded him in death. Dick is survived by his mother Bertha Wise, his son Hunter Wise (DeAnna), granddaughter Skylar Wise, siblings Peggy Miller (Chester Warren), Donna Begshaw (Steve), Dale Wise and close friend Karen Evans. Dick was a good ole county boy who loved to hunt and fish. He graduated from Lawrence High in '71 and attended Kansas State University. He was a huge fan of the Wildcats, Chiefs, and Royals. He was well loved by all of his nieces and nephews.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Oct. 13, 2019