It is with profound sadness that we share in the loss of our brother Dick Clifton Williams, who passed away on February 18, 2019 in Plano, TX, after a long illness.



Born July 30, 1959, Dick was the third of five children of Odd and Jonell Williams. Raised in Lawrence KS, Dick embraced the assertive, competitive and tough persona that was every bit a part of his DNA. His constant pursuit of fun made for some of the most incredible tales of daring and mischief a young boy could have. Though small in stature, he was large in personality, a good athlete, and fast and fearless in all sports.



Dick graduated Fountain Valley School in Colorado Springs, CO, in 1978 and set off to explore the world. Challenging friends to join him, he created life long relationships through adventure. Dick eventually settled down in Plano, TX, got married and divorced; enjoyed a career in technology and continued to appreciate life. Dick loved telling a good story, a rare steak, tapioca pudding, his dogs, and the Kansas Jayhawks (not necessarily in that order). More than anything, Dick loved his family and friends and was profoundly grateful to them through these last years of his life. His brother Russell was his biggest champion, caregiver and friend.



He is predeceased by his father Odd Williams, mother Jonell Ashcraft Williams and cousins Lance and Brett Williams. Dick is survived by his sister Lynn Williams of Martindale TX; sister Kimberly Williams of Chicago, IL, and her two children Caroline and JD Kirkendoll; sister Evan Williams, and husband Roger Walter; and their three children Sam, Jake and Buzz Walter of Lawrence, KS; brother Russell Williams, and his partner Cleys, and their daughter Jonell of Dallas, TX; cousins Luke Ashcraft of San Francisco, CA; Sean Williams and his wife Stacie Williams of Lawrence, KS; Todd Williams of Lawrence, KS; Amber Denker of Los Angeles, CA; and Julie Blue Williams of Beaufort, SC.



A celebration of his life will be enjoyed this coming July in Lawrence, KS. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Williams Education Fund at the University of Kansas.

