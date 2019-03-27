Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Dianne Lynn (Zoglo) Schwartz was born August 26, 1948, in Denver, Colorado, the daughter of Raymond and Ruth Zoglo. Dianne died peacefully at her home in Lawrence on Monday, March 25, surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Charles "Jamie" Schwartz, in 2015. Dianne is survived by her son, John, and his wife, Anne, of River Forest, Illinois, and her son Matt, of Austin, Texas. She is also survived by her parents, of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, and her sisters Karen Millspaugh (Ben) and Susan Moore (Dave), both of Littleton, Colorado.



Dianne was a graduate of Bishop Machebeuf High School in Denver, Colorado, and later attended Marymount College in Salina, Kansas. It was at Marymount where she met Jamie Schwartz; they married in 1970. After graduation from Marymount the young family moved to Kent, Ohio, where both took graduate courses at Kent State University. They returned to Kansas several years later, settling in Junction City, where Dianne was active in the League of Women voters. The family soon moved to Topeka and Dianne completed a Master's degree in Clinical Psychology at Washburn University. Dianne worked for Catholic Social Services in Topeka. She later joined Hayden High School as a counselor, starting in 1985, the year her older son John started as a Freshman, and concluding in 1995, as her younger son Matt graduated. (Dianne claimed this timing was a coincidence, but her sons were never convinced.) Dianne next worked at Let's Help in Topeka, providing counseling services to individuals and couples. She later provided similar services at Catholic Charities in Lawrence. During this time Dianne finished a second Master's degree, in Social Work, from the University of Kansas. Dianne and Jamie moved to Lawrence from Topeka in 2005. She finished her career in a role she sincerely cherished, as a counselor at Hillcrest Elementary School. In retirement Dianne served in a variety of community roles, working with voting/election processes and later coordinating art exhibits at Ten Thousand Villages on Mass Street. In the last several years she dedicated time and energy to the Kansas Coalition Against the Death Penalty. She also began to make stained glass art pieces and paint with a close group of friends.



Dianne was devoted to her family, both those in Kansas and in Colorado. She had several groups of very close friends, including many from high school, from college, from Collins Park in Topeka, and from a great poetry group in Lawrence. Dianne loved to travel, especially to her beloved Colorado. She loved to support the visual and performing arts, visiting museums with family and friends, buying prints and sculpture from local artists, and attending shows at the Lied Center, in New York, and at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. Ultimately Dianne will be remembered as a person who pursued social justice, as well as a loving wife, a dedicated mother, a deeply connected daughter and sister, a caring counselor and teacher, and a close friend to so many wonderful people.



A small memorial service will be held in Highlands Ranch for Dianne's parents and other Colorado family and friends. Another celebration of life will be held in Lawrence for all family and friends; the date will be announced soon. Dianne will be laid to rest with her husband Jamie at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Salina.



In lieu of flowers the family requests you consider a donation to one of the following organizations Dianne cared about deeply: The Kansas Coalition Against the Death Penalty, the Lawrence Public Library, or the Jimmy and Roslyn Carter Center at Emory University. Donations may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.



