Diana L. (Dillon) Parker passed away peacefully Saturday, August 15, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born on July 21, 1961 in Lawrence, Kansas, the daughter of Jessie Lynn Beebe and Danny L. Dillon.



Diana was a rambunctious tomboy who took pride in being just as tough as her brother and cousins; whether it be at family football games or baseball outings, she was right there. She went back to high school and got her GED, pursuing a career in banking. She worked for Overland Park State Bank and later the FDIC. She then worked for Southwestern Bell for many years and received multiple recognitions for her superb customer service ability.



Diana always wanted to own her own business with aromatherapy products. She made her dream a reality when she launched Nadia Naturals. She continued with this love for many years.



She married Edward Parker on September 7, 2003. They had a special bond through their love of music. He was truly her soulmate.



Diana was a loving and compassionate person who loved music. She knew every musical fact, date, and lyric to any song, but especially a Buddy Holly song. She had the most beautiful smile that could light up a room and make any day better.



She adored all her nieces and nephews. She would sing them songs and never let them forget how truly special they were. Most important, she let them know always that "she'd been missing them".



Diana struggled with many health issues over the past 20 years and is now at peace.



She is preceded in death by her grandparents Carl and Nevieve Wichman and Katherine Miller; her brother Jeffrey Dillon; and not to be forgotten, her furry friends Alison and Lily. She is survived by her husband Edward Parker; her mother Jessie Lynn Beebe and father Danny L. Dillon; her sisters Barb Shuck (Todd Shuck), Paula Shrum, Kate Rice (Dave Rice), Stacy Beebe, Maggie Blakley, and Anna Shuck (Jeff Shuck); and many beloved nieces, nephews, aunts/uncles, cousins, and friends.



We love you our sweet angel and we'll be missing you.



