Dennis Stone
1943 - 2020
Dennis Ray Stone, 76, passed away May 30, 2020. Dennis was born on December 22, 1943 in Kansas City Kansas, to Marshall and Vivian (Farris) Stone. Dennis is survived by his sister Sharron Hensley; children Loren Stone and wife Andrea, Bryan Stone and wife Becky, Janice Stone-Paisley, Rebecca Coffman and husband Mike , Don Lane Jr., and Kristy Winters; 12 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren. A Celebration of life is TBA at a later date.

Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 5, 2020
Loren, Bryan, Janice, Don, and Kristy. I am so sorry for your loss. My deepest condolences.
Tammie Bryant
Friend
