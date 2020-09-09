Dennis Schmitt

Dennis Edward Schmitt, 79, Perry, died peacefully September 6th, 2020 at the Midland Hospice House in Topeka, Kansas. Funeral services are pending and will be announced at a later date.



Dennis was born to Edward Schmitt and Bernette (Bourelle) Schmitt March 8th, 1941 in Woodstock, Illinois. Dennis spent his youth in the Northeastern Illinois area until the family moved to Lawrence, Kansas in the 1960's. There he met Carla Brooks and they were married May 21st, 1965. She proceeded him in death last year. Together they had a son, Doug who is the Fire Chief of Soldier Township in Topeka.



Dennis was a roofer and the Foreman for Rhodes Heating and Roofing. He joined the Roofers Local 20 Union in 1965 where he was a member for nearly 55 years. Dennis and his crews put on many of the red tile roofs that you see atop the buildings and halls of KU. Dennis enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing golf. He was a long time member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and served as a trustee for years. In addition, he was active in the Eagles golf club and served a term as president.



Dennis was proceeded in death by his wife; parents; two sisters: Patricia (Harold) McDaniel and Bernadette (Richard) Harris; and his granddaughter Whitney Van Dyke.



Dennis is survived by his son Douglas, four sisters: Kathleen Daniel, Gwendolyn, Maureen (Harold) Burris and Jane; three brothers: Leland (Cheryl), Roger (Frieda), and Edward: along with many nieces, nephews, extended family and good friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store