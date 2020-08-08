Graveside service for Dennis Lee Brown, 68, will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 10,
2020 at Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home on that
same morning at 10:00 a.m.
Mr. Brown died on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at his residential home, Cottonwood, Inc.
of Lawrence. Where he also worked until his health would not permit him to continue.
Dennis Brown was born February 13, 1952 in Lawrence, the son of David E. and
Dorothy B. (Porter) Brown.
Dennis graduated from Lawrence High School in 1970. He was a member of Second
Christian Church of Lawrence.
He is survived by his sisters: Nadine Brown, Geraldine Brown, Barbara Walker
(Steven), Gloria Davis (Elbert), all of Lawrence, Nancy Williams, Jo Ann Brown, both of
Emporia. KS, Brenda Nunez, Missouri City, Texas, and Betty Brown Anderson, Ottawa,
KS, a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Dennis Brown was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Wayne and David Jr.
Brown, his sisters, Shirley Brown and Alice Williams.
The family suggests memorials to Cottonwood, Inc of Lawrence, sent in care of Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, 601 Indiana Street, Lawrence, KS 66044. Online condolences made at rumsey-yost.com