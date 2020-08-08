1/1
Dennis Brown
Graveside service for Dennis Lee Brown, 68, will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 10,

2020 at Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home on that

same morning at 10:00 a.m.

Mr. Brown died on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at his residential home, Cottonwood, Inc.

of Lawrence. Where he also worked until his health would not permit him to continue.

Dennis Brown was born February 13, 1952 in Lawrence, the son of David E. and

Dorothy B. (Porter) Brown.

Dennis graduated from Lawrence High School in 1970. He was a member of Second

Christian Church of Lawrence.

He is survived by his sisters: Nadine Brown, Geraldine Brown, Barbara Walker

(Steven), Gloria Davis (Elbert), all of Lawrence, Nancy Williams, Jo Ann Brown, both of

Emporia. KS, Brenda Nunez, Missouri City, Texas, and Betty Brown Anderson, Ottawa,

KS, a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Dennis Brown was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Wayne and David Jr.

Brown, his sisters, Shirley Brown and Alice Williams.

The family suggests memorials to Cottonwood, Inc of Lawrence, sent in care of Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, 601 Indiana Street, Lawrence, KS 66044. Online condolences made at rumsey-yost.com


Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory
AUG
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Oak Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory
601 Indiana St
Lawrence, KS 66044
(785) 843-5111
