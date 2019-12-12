Denise S. Modin, 64, of Lawrence, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019. She was born August 12, 1955, in Manhattan, to Charles and Rita (Bidinger) Macy.
She is survived by her children, Ryan and wife Lindsay, of Salina, Lindsey White, of Vancouver, Wash., grandchildren, Madeline, Jackson, Nash, Marcus, Andrew, Dylon and Gemma; siblings, Diana Rothlisberger, Dana Macy, Tina Savage (Dave), Curt Macy (Tiffany).
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Rita; son, Kenny John Modin; niece, Kimberly Jo Rothlisberger; brother in law, Donald Rothlisberger.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday, December 15 at Ryan Mortuary.
Memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 16, at St. John's Lutheran Church with Pastor Ed Foster as officiant.
Memorials may be made to St. Luke's Foundation, in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 North Eighth Street, Salina, Kansas 67401.
Online condolences: www.ryanmortuary.com
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Dec. 12, 2019