Deloris Kurtz
1934 - 2020
Graveside services for Deloris Worthington Kurtz, 86, Eudora will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery, Lawrence, KS. Please be aware that due to COVID-19 and safety precautions, we are asking people to respect and comply with social distancing and must wear a mask. She passed away July 23, 2020 at Medicalodges Eudora.

She was born on January 26, 1934 in Independence, KS the daughter of Orville and Myrtle Worthington-Willkett.

She was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Eudora.

She was a Girl Scout leader for over 20 years, affectionately known as "Grandma Crickett".

Deloris married Raymond Francis Kurtz on March 10, 1952 in Lawrence, KS. He preceded her in death on November 21, 2010. She was also preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Orville Worthington.

Survivors include a daughter, Jeanie and husband, Keith Rodgers, Eudora; a son, Michael Kurtz, Alabama; four grandchildren, Amber and husband, Peter Moody; Darcie and husband, Waylon Ziesenis; Brandon Kurtz; Robert and Misty Kurtz; nine great grandchildren, Sydney Elmer, Joshua Ziesenis, Jacob Ziesenis, Gavin Moody, Addison DeeAnn Moody, Grayson Moody, Brody James Kurtz, Kord Kurtz, and Brekkyn Kurtz.

Deloris will be lying in state from 10:00 a.m. ~ 4:00 p.m., Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Warren-McElwain Mortuary – Eudora Chapel, 1003 John L. Williams Drive, Eudora, KS 66025. Please be aware that due to COVID-19 and safety precautions, we are asking people to respect and comply with social distancing and must wear a mask.

The family suggests memorials in her name to Eudora Food Pantry or Girl Scouts of America and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.

For more information or to post a condolence, go to warrenmcelwain.com.


Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Lying in State
10:00 - 04:00 PM
Warren-McElwain Mortuary Eudora Chapel
JUL
31
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Memorial Park Cemetery
