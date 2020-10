Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Delbert's life story with friends and family

Share Delbert's life story with friends and family

Delbert Wayne Terry, 81, McLouth, KS, passed Friday Oct 9, 2020. Graveside 11 am Wed Oct14, 2020 at Eagle Cemetery, Tonganoxie. Visitation at the cemetery starting at 10 am.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store