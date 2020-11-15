Delbert Earl 'Dez' See passed away November 13, 2020 in Lawrence, Kansas, after a recent cancer diagnosis.
The youngest of four boys born to Leota Hyer See and Robert Merl See, Dez came into this world on January 23, 1957 in Ponca City, Oklahoma. The nurse suggested that 'Dez' was a better name to go by and this is how he was known throughout his life. His unusual name fit his outgoing personality and sometimes quirky sense of humor. His easy going nature resulted in many long-time friendships.
Dez enjoyed nature, animals, and working with computers and tools. He took a special interest in politics, and one of his last outings was a trip to cast his ballot in the 2020 presidential election.
Dez attended schools in Ponca City and lived abroad in London, England during his high school years. While there, a diagnosis of dyslexia explained some of his early school difficulties. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts in Public Administration from the University of Oklahoma. Upon moving to Lawrence, he worked for the University of Kansas for over 20 years and retired as a supervisor of Facilities and Operations.
Dez will be missed by the family and his many friends in both Oklahoma and Kansas. He is survived by brothers Robert D. See of Wichita, and William 'Bill' See (Sandy), niece Alison See Gaxiola (Demian) and nephew Benjamin See (Kelsey Williamson) all of Norman, Oklahoma, step-daughter Risa Williams and four step-grandchildren of Lawrence. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother James R. See, and step-son Rex Senseman.
An online memorial will take place at a later time. Donations in his memory can be made to the Lawrence Humane Society or a charity of your choice
and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary.