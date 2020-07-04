Deanna Louise McWilliams, 82, passed away on July 1, 2020 at her home in Lawrence, KS and finally reunited with her one true love and husband of 45 years, Terry E. McWilliams. She was preceded in death by her parents, Troy Workman and Madeline Sheffer Workman, and her brother, Mick Workman. She is survived by her sister, Marilene Alford of Lawrence, KS and her sister-in-law Mary Ann Suppes and her husband, Larry, both of Shawnee, KS.
Deanna was a devoted Mother to her four children: Troy McWilliams (Roy, UT); Teri Ann McWilliams-Williams and her husband, Lance (Lawson, MO); Shannon McWilliams (Tonganoxie, KS); and Matthew McWilliams and his wife, Jennifer (Basehor, KS). She loved and adored her beautiful and smart grandchildren: Corey McWilliams, Levon Buschhorn, Logan McWilliams, Laila McWilliams, Kaiden McWilliams, Sadie McWilliams, her bonus grandchildren - Mya, Taelor, and Maxwell Williams; and her bonus great grandchild, Oliver. She was a loving Aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Deanna was a Kansas Jayhawks, Chiefs, and Royals fan! Throughout her life, she loved watching her children and grandchildren play many sports. She loved her family so much and enjoyed all the time she could spend with them.
Deanna will be greatly missed, but anyone who knew her would tell you she is finally at peace with her husband, Terry. Her wishes are for everyone to keep their memories close to their hearts and embrace them every day. She did not wish for any funeral service or celebration of her life. She did not want any tears, but sincerely wanted everyone to continue being the close family and network of friends she loved - and to love one another.
As there are no services or celebrations planned, Deanna's family asks that any sympathies of expression be left online at www.rumsey-yost.com
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in honor of "Terry and Deanna McWilliams (Lawrence, KS)" to Children's Mercy - Kansas City www.childrensmercy.org/ways-to-give
