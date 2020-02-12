It is with great sadness that the family of Dean Allen Stetler announce his passing. He was born in Beloit, KS on November 25, 1954, and passed on Saturday, February 9, 2020.
Funeral services for Dean will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at First Christian Church in Lawrence. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 6 - 8 p.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Warren-McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence, KS.
Dean attended school in Glen Elder, KS and graduated high school in Beloit, KS in 1972. He graduated from the University of Kansas in 1976 with a degree in microbiology. He went on to earn his PhD from KU in 1979.
He was a professor in the Division of Biological Sciences at KU for 31years. He held 3 patents for his research with Lupus. He also served as a DNA expert witness.
Dean will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 47 years, Marsha, and his children Amber (Eric York), Brook, and Kristen (Eric Jackson). Dean will also be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Hunter, Harrison, Hayden and Harper York,by his mother Mary Brucker, by his sisters Pat Williams, Carol Dijk, Kay O'Neal, and brothers Larry (Barb) Stetler and Paul (Val) Stetler, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Dorothy Stetler, father-in-law Willard Brucker, and brothers-in-law Dave Williams, Jan Dijk, and Troy O'Neal.
For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Feb. 12, 2020