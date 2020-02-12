Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dean Stetler. View Sign Service Information Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-1120 Visitation 6:00 PM Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM First Christian Church Lawrence , KS View Map Burial Following Services Oak Hill Cemetery. Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great sadness that the family of Dean Allen Stetler announce his passing. He was born in Beloit, KS on November 25, 1954, and passed on Saturday, February 9, 2020.



Funeral services for Dean will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at First Christian Church in Lawrence. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 6 - 8 p.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Warren-McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence, KS.



Dean attended school in Glen Elder, KS and graduated high school in Beloit, KS in 1972. He graduated from the University of Kansas in 1976 with a degree in microbiology. He went on to earn his PhD from KU in 1979.



He was a professor in the Division of Biological Sciences at KU for 31years. He held 3 patents for his research with Lupus. He also served as a DNA expert witness.



Dean will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 47 years, Marsha, and his children Amber (Eric York), Brook, and Kristen (Eric Jackson). Dean will also be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Hunter, Harrison, Hayden and Harper York,by his mother Mary Brucker, by his sisters Pat Williams, Carol Dijk, Kay O'Neal, and brothers Larry (Barb) Stetler and Paul (Val) Stetler, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Dorothy Stetler, father-in-law Willard Brucker, and brothers-in-law Dave Williams, Jan Dijk, and Troy O'Neal.



