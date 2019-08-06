Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dean Radcliffe. View Sign Service Information Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory 601 Indiana St Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-5111 Send Flowers Obituary

Dean Radcliffe, 78, of Lawrence Kansas passed away Thursday at the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City. Born September 30th, 1940 in Wichita Kansas, he was adopted by Charles Ober Radcliffe and Maxine Radcliffe. Being their son and taking on the "Radcliffe" name was something that brought him very much pride throughout the course of his life.



He attended Kansas University before an unfortunate Mardi Gras incident forced him to finish up at Emporia State. After obtaining an Accounting degree from Emporia State University, Dean went on to become a CPA, a profession that he very much enjoyed being a part of. He formed a lasting bond and special partnership with Vicki whom he relied on heavily and leaves behind many former clients whom he loved dearly.



Dean is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sue; his children, Darin and Shawna Radcliffe; and his grandchildren, Nathan, Kaylee, Makenzie Radcliffe, and Hunter Wheeler. Dean was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and uncle, and will be profoundly missed by all of his family and friends.



He loved to make those around him laugh and bringing a smile to the faces of those around him was always a priority of his. His quick-witted sense of humor, often cheesy jokes, and affinity for funny hats will hold a special place in the memories and hearts of those that knew him. In addition to being a devoted and beloved family man, friend, CPA, and comic, Dean enjoyed woodworking and staying busy on projects in his free-time.



Memorials may be made to the Lawrence Humane Society in care of Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, PO Box 1260, Lawrence KS 66044.



A celebration of life for Dean will be announced at a later date.



Condolences may be made at



Dean Radcliffe, 78, of Lawrence Kansas passed away Thursday at the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City. Born September 30th, 1940 in Wichita Kansas, he was adopted by Charles Ober Radcliffe and Maxine Radcliffe. Being their son and taking on the "Radcliffe" name was something that brought him very much pride throughout the course of his life.He attended Kansas University before an unfortunate Mardi Gras incident forced him to finish up at Emporia State. After obtaining an Accounting degree from Emporia State University, Dean went on to become a CPA, a profession that he very much enjoyed being a part of. He formed a lasting bond and special partnership with Vicki whom he relied on heavily and leaves behind many former clients whom he loved dearly.Dean is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sue; his children, Darin and Shawna Radcliffe; and his grandchildren, Nathan, Kaylee, Makenzie Radcliffe, and Hunter Wheeler. Dean was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and uncle, and will be profoundly missed by all of his family and friends.He loved to make those around him laugh and bringing a smile to the faces of those around him was always a priority of his. His quick-witted sense of humor, often cheesy jokes, and affinity for funny hats will hold a special place in the memories and hearts of those that knew him. In addition to being a devoted and beloved family man, friend, CPA, and comic, Dean enjoyed woodworking and staying busy on projects in his free-time.Memorials may be made to the Lawrence Humane Society in care of Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, PO Box 1260, Lawrence KS 66044.A celebration of life for Dean will be announced at a later date.Condolences may be made at rumsey-yost.com Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Aug. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Lawrence Journal-World Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close