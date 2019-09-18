Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

David lost his courageous battle to Parkinson's Disease Sept. 13, 2019 in Duluth, MN.



David was born to Floyd Stinson and Pearl Thornhill Stinson July 26, 1942. After several moves, his family settled in Lawrence, KS. David graduated from Lawrence High School where he was active in sports and was President of his senior class. After high school graduation David attended the University of Kansas on a basketball scholarship. He not only played basketball but was very skilled in golf, volleyball, and tennis. As a youth David played little league and American Legion baseball. He was an excellent pitched. He was scouted by the K.C. Royals at age 15. Later on playing and referring, volleyball was a passion until ill health prevented him from participating.



David graduated with a degree in geography from KU and taught at various colleges including the Univ. of WI at Madison, U.M.S, U.M.D, and Univ. of New Mexico. When geography was phased out of college curriculum he turned to selling office equipment.



David is survived by his wife, Carole of Duluth, his mother Pearl "Rusty" Moore of Lawrence, son Brett Stinson (Cathy), grandsons Charlie and Andrew of Stillwater, MN., brother Jim Stinson (Maureen) of Lansing, KS., sister Deborah Russell of Portland, OR., step brother Ned Moore (Evie) of Danbury, WI., sister-in-law Roberta (Tim) of Hugo, MN., and many nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved.;



David's spiritual life was strengthened by his family at the Unitarian Church of Duluth. Many loving family, friends and caregivers accompanied David on his lengthy journey with Parkinson's disease.



David was a brace, compassionate man who possessed a spontaneity that helped him celebrate all of life's adventures. His mother called him her "gentle giant". Parkinson's disease took his body but his spirit will live forever in those who loved him.



A private memorial and service will be held at a later time in Duluth, MN.

