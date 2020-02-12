Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Schwartzburg. View Sign Service Information Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-1120 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Lawrence Country Club Lawrence , KS View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A Celebration of Life Service for David C. Schwartzburg, 84, Lawrence, will be held at 11:00 a.m. March 21 , 2020 at Lawrence Country Club in Lawrence. Inurnment will take place in Winchester, Wisconsin. David passed away Friday, January 31, 2020 at Pioneer Ridge Retirement Community.David was born on January 5, 1936 in Miami Beach, FL, the son of Frederick Wilbur and Florence (Harrison) Schwartzburg. He attended Miami Beach High where he excelled in track and attended The University of Florida . He also served in The United States Army.David began working for Dodge Trophies, the world's largest trophy manufacturer, and eventually became President where he supervised manufacturing at eight factories. He then moved to Lawrence, KS to work for his brother Jim as Vice President of Sales for Packer Plastics. He worked there until he retired.Next to his family, he loved attending KU basketball and football games, especially when his son Dodge was kicking. Golf was always a favorite past time as well as daily walks with his dogs. He also loved cocktail cruises on his pontoon boat and sitting on his deck overlooking North Turtle Lake in Winchester, Wisconsin.He was preceded in death by his father Frederick, his mother Florence, and his oldest brother Frederick D. Schwartzburg. He is survived by his older brother James H. Schwartzburg and wife Bonnie (Lawrence, KS), his life long friend Margaret Ann Schwartzburg (Lawrence, KS), his son Dodge and his wife Melissa Schwartzburg (Ocala, FL) daughter Laurie McClure (St. Joseph, MI), daughter Katherine and husband Ward Strahan (Prairie Village, KS) and his eight grandchildren: Paige Schwartzburg (30), David James Schwartzburg (28), Parker McClure (23), Morgan McClure (21), Harrison Schwartzburg (15), Hayden Schwartzburg (13), Maclin Strahan (9), Cameron Strahan (7) and great-grandson James Dodge Schwartzburg (1).Memorial contributions may be made in his name to The Lawrence Humane Society and The Lawrence Community Shelter and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.

