David Begay Jumbo, 40 of Riverton, Wyoming passed away Friday, November 27th, 2020 at the Intermountain Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.
David was born October 21, 1980 in Fort Defiance, Arizona, into the Ta'chii'nii (Red Running Into Water Clan), born for Naakaii Dine' (Mexican Clan) of the Navajo Nation.
David graduated from Lawrence High School; attended Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence, Kansas and Central Wyoming College in Riverton, Wyoming. He was employed 15+ years at the Wind River Hotel & Casino in Riverton, Wyoming. He was baptized into the Church of the Morning Star and believed deeply in the Arapaho faith.
David was a very active, loving father and husband. An extremely hard worker, always making himself available to anyone who needed help and treating his co-workers like family. He was a true Raiders fan through and through, and truly loved his Kansas Jayhawks. He was an avid gamer, passionate about tattoos, loved his music and loved to travel. He adored being in nature, exploring and trying new things. He despised getting any kind of shot at the doctor's but would only endure it for ice cream, his favorite. He was a huge fan of his mother's famous frybread and homemade tortillas.
David is survived by his wife of 14 years, Celeste Sage, three children Damon, Eveangeline and AnnaBella. In addition, his son Maciah WhiteBearClaws of Lawrence, Kansas. His mother Jennifer Jumbo and Andrew Yellowhair of Lawrence, Kansas. Uncles Dwayne Nez and family of McKinleyville, California; Jerald & Melinda Jumbo of Nobleboro, Maine; Freddie Jumbo, Darrell Jumbo and Aunt Marilyn Wingate of Fort Defiance, Arizona. Grandmothers, grandfathers, aunts, uncles and cousins of Crystal, New Mexico.
Grandma-Mom Elizabeth Nez and Uncle Tony Reynosa precede David in death.
Evening services will be on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 1505 Elmwood Dr., Beaver Creek Housing, Riverton, Wyoming, beginning at 7:00 pm with a wake to follow.
Graveside services on Saturday, December 5, 2020 beginning at 10:00 am with Deacon Tony Sawick officiating at the Sage-Redman family cemetery in Ethete Wyoming.
The family would appreciate donations for funeral expenses in lieu of flowers.
