David Boyd

David Emery Boyd, the second child of Russell H and Barbara A Boyd (nee Wilkinson), was born September 12, 1947 at Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport, Massachusetts. The family, including his older brother Russell Jr., lived on Marlboro Street. The second floor had no heat, except what came from the oil stove in the downstairs kitchen. The water in the toilet would freeze at night, and the family nearly got frost bite in their bedrooms!
As a member of a military family, David lived in multiple cities and towns. In 1951, they moved from Amesbury, Massachusetts by ship out of New York City to Landshut, Germany. They traveled the streets of Germany with an old jeep, framed in with wood that Dave fell out of once as they went around a corner!
They returned to Amesbury in 1953 before moving to Park Forest, Illinois, where his brother Stephen was born in 1957. It was then two years in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, before they moved to Dodge City, Kansas, where David attended high school. He became an accomplished "miler" on the track team and played the cornet.
Dave's Mom and Stephen moved to Kittery, Maine in 1965, to be near his Mom's family while his Father served in Vietnam. Dave drove his 1953 Blue Ford Coupe, across the country to join them. The car burned so much oil and smoked so badly that he was turned back at the Sumner Tunnel and had to double back to use the bridge. He loved working on cars and figuring out tough challenges. He changed out the engine himself before heading back to Dodge City to marry his wife Connie.
David and Connie settled in Wichita, Kansas, where they had two children, Michelle Renee age 52 and Branden Lee age 50. He spent the last 20 years with his children in Eudora, Kansas. He loved being close to his family, including his grandchildren Shelby, Tucker and Hudson. He dearly loved his cats Satchy and Micah. He had a real soft spot in his heart for his "little dudes".
Dave was most comfortable when he was working on a house project or crafting something with wood as a gift for a friend or family member. He was a master woodworker and a perfectionist. His woodworking creations were built to be handed down for generations. And, he was always generous with his time and ready to lend a hand with your project.
He was known for his dry wit and sense of humor, which accounted for his love of The Simpsons. Quote one of his favorite lines from a Simpsons episode and you would always get a chuckle.
You didn't have to ask twice if you wanted him to go fishing or hunting; and, boy oh boy did he love the Patriots! He took lots of flack at work for that, where everyone was an ardent Kansas City Chiefs fan, but he was Patriots blue through and through.
David was a loving Son, taking every opportunity to visit his Mom in Newburyport until her passing in 2008.
David is survived by his two brothers, Russell in Westminster, Colorado and Stephen in West Newbury, Massachusetts; as well as his two children, Renee Davis (nee Boyd) and family in Lawrence, Kansas and Branden Boyd and family in Eudora, Kansas.
In lieu of sending flowers, the family asks that you make donations to the American Heart Association
or a charity of your choice
and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.
For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com
.