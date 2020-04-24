Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Aiken. View Sign Service Information Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory 601 Indiana St Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-5111 Viewing 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory 601 Indiana St Lawrence , KS 66044 View Map Graveside service 2:00 PM Pleasant Hill Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Private family graveside services with military honors for David W. 'Dave' Aiken, 83, will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, April 27, 2020, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. The graveside services will be live-streamed. All are welcome to participate virtually. Please contact a family member or the funeral home for additional information. A celebration of life memorial service will be held later.



Dave was born on June 10, 1936, at home in rural Louisburg, KS to Cyrus S. and Leura A. Whitaker Aiken. He died on April 18, 2020, at home in rural Lawrence, KS. Between those dates he led a full and active life.



Dave attended grade school in Louisburg, KS. While growing up he was a member of the Cot Mor 4-H Club in Miami County, KS. He was active in the agriculture projects winning a state award for corn production. Dave graduated from Louisburg Rural High School in 1954 and attended Emporia State Teachers College for a semester before joining the United States Army in January 1955. He served two years of active duty at Ft. Bliss and Ft. Sam Houston in Texas and Ft. Benning in Georgia.



Upon returning home, Dave married Gladys Lee in August 1957. She proceeded him in death in 1977. He attended the University of Kansas while working at Bendix in Kansas City, MO. He also worked in the maintenance department at Erman Steel in Turner, KS and in 1967, began a 28-year work career for Hercules, Inc. at Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant near DeSoto, KS. He retired in 1995 as a maintenance supervisor.



While working at Sunflower, Dave completed 27 years in the U.S. Army Reserves, primarily in the 317th S & S Battalion. He retired in 1996 as a Master Sergeant from a school unit in Topeka, KS, where he taught military classes for the National Guard and U.S. Army Reserve Units throughout Eastern Kansas. Dave was extremely proud of his service to his country and never hesitated to ask for a 'military discount' and then proceed to tell the clerk how long he had served. He also owned Aiken Pest Control doing both indoor pest control and lawn service for 100+ homes in Lawrence, Eudora, and DeSoto.



Dave married Paula Johnston on May 9, 1992. They made their home on rural property south of Lawrence which they often shared with family and friends. Halloween parties and hayrack rides in the fall, as well as family gatherings, were events looked forward to each year.



Dave loved bowling and motorcycles. He bowled in numerous leagues for over 45 years and was still actively bowling in a senior league at the time of his death. Motorcycles were his first love. Over the years, he owned many different bikes, but was most fond of his Honda Gold Wings. He was a life-member of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association traveling to over twenty national rallies throughout the United States. His motorcycle and later his trike were his preferred means of transportation and he was always up for a ride. He traveled throughout the United States and Canada with friends and his Gold Wing family.



Besides Dave's wife, Paula, other survivors include his three sons, Ron, Larry (Susan), and Gale. He is also survived by five grandchildren, David (Rae), Bry (Peter Freeman), Kelly, Jacob, and Jackson, three brothers, Earl (Jennie), Harold 'Tommie', and Cyrus (Dee) and numerous nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents, first wife, Gladys, two sisters, Elma Link and Ruth Phillips, and a sister-in-law, Betty Aiken.



A viewing will be held on Sunday, April 26, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home.



The family suggests memorials in his name to the USD 416 Endowment Fund, in care of Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, 601 Indiana, Lawrence, KS 66044.



