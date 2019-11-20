Darrell Dean Wieden, 85, of Lawrence, Kansas passed on November 14, 2019, peacefully at his home with his family by his side. Darrell was born on January 19, 1934, in Lanham, Nebraska to Henry Peter and Minnie (Leuhring) Wieden.
Darrell served in the United States Navy for twenty-four years as an Aviation Structural Mechanic. He retired as a Chief Petty Officer. His greatest joy was time spent with his children and grandchildren. Darrell also loved bowling, playing horseshoes and watching sports.
Darrell is predeceased by his brother, Verlyn Wieden and his parents. He is survived by his beloved wife, Dona Jean (Bethel) Wieden, children; Gary (Susan) Wieden of Kansas, Patty (John) Akers of Washington, Dale (Debra) Wieden of Kansas, Deborah (Robert) Bieniecki of Kansas, Suzanne (Ray) Emery of Florida, a sister, Judy Meints of Nebraska, eleven grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, and nephews. He will be deeply missed.
Services will be held at Meadowlark Estates Activity Room, Lawrence, KS on November 25, 2019, at 10:00 am. Burial services will be held at Leavenworth National Cemetery, 150 Muncie Road, Leavenworth, KS, at 12:30, November 25, 2019.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to The Rescue Project, Kansas City (therescueproject.net).
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Nov. 20, 2019