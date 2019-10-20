Guest Book View Sign Service Information Broadway Colonial Funeral Home - Newton 120 E. Broadway Newton , KS 67114 (316)-283-4343 Calling hours 1:00 PM - 8:00 PM Broadway Colonial Funeral Home - Newton 120 E. Broadway Newton , KS 67114 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Broadway Colonial Funeral Home - Newton 120 E. Broadway Newton , KS 67114 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Broadway Colonial Funeral Home - Newton 120 E. Broadway Newton , KS 67114 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





He was born on September 26, 1936 in Burlington, Kansas, the son of Edgar and Dorothy Hilderbrand Salsbury. As a child, the family moved to Lawrence, Kansas where he graduated from Lawrence High School in 1954. Doc moved to Akaska, South Dakota for a short time where he "cowboyed" and was part of an archeological dig. The ranch he worked on was later used for part of the filming of the movie "Dances With Wolves". He joined the U.S. Army in 1955 and was discharged as a Sergeant in 1961.



Doc graduated with high honors from Kansas State University in 1963 with a B.S. Degree in Agriculture and in 1965 with a Doctorate Degree in Veterinary Medicine. He began his professional career with Bradley Animal Hospital in Lawrence, but soon became the top technical expert representing various animal health manufacturing companies. Darrell would become a national known veterinarian with particular emphasis in sheep husbandry, having written several books on the subject and tending to his own flock. He retired in 1997.



He married his first wife, Betty Hout, in Lawrence, Ks., after which he adopted he son Daniel. They moved to Ottawa, Ks., in 1971. She died in 2003. Doc later married his high school sweetheart, Sandra Lee Cole Phillips, on August 10, 2005 in Ottawa, Kansas. They lived in Wellsville, Kansas until moving to rural Hillsboro, Kansas in 2006. Sandra died on June 17, 2018.



Survivors include his son Daniel Salsbury of Huntsville, Ark.; brother David Salsbury and wife Denise of Wellsville, Ks.; step-son Marvin Phillips, Jr. and Debra of Peabody, Ks.; step-daughter Tamara Perkins and husband Roger of Newton, Ks.; four step-grandchildren; five step-great grandchildren; and one step-great-great grandchild.



Along with his two wives; Darrell is preceded in death by his parents; and brother Gerald Salsbury.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Tuesday (October 22, 2019) at the Broadway Colonial Funeral Home in Newton. Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Newton.



Family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday evening between 6:00 P.M. and 8:00 P.M.



In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Caring Hands Humane Society of Newton. Contributions may be sent to the funeral home.



Condolences may be left at



Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton, KS

