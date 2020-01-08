Darrell Loyd Mangan, 76, Leavenworth, KS, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020.



A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Quisenberry Funeral Home, Tonganoxie, KS. The family will receive friends 6–8 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, also at the funeral home.



Darrell was born September 2, 1943, in Garden City, KS, the son of John and Elma (Harman) Mangan. He attended Garden City schools and in 1963, he graduated from Garden City Community College with an associate's degree in business.



He served with the Finney County Sheriff's Office for 17 years, retiring in 2009 as a sergeant in the patrol division. During his tenure, he served as the self-defense and taser instructor for the sheriff's office. Early in his life, he worked as a stock manager at Dillons in Garden City and then farmed with his father-in-law in Finney County for almost two decades. He opened his first checking account as a young teen with money earned from a paper route and, though the bank changed names several times, he used that same account until his death.



Darrell married Rose Marie Koehn of Garden City on June 9, 1963. She survives, of the home. He was a member of the National Rifle Association and Harley Owners Group. He loved to ride his "hog" and in 2015 checked "attend Sturgis" off his bucket list. He also enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sporting events and school activities.



He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Doyle Mangan and Dean Mangan.



Survivors, in addition to his wife, include a son, Darin Mangan of Lawrence, KS; a daughter and son-in-law, Julie and John Tollefson of Tonganoxie; and two grandchildren, Jacob Tollefson and Elizabeth Mangan.



The family suggests memorial donations in his name to the Friends of Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City or to the Tonganoxie Public Library Foundation.

