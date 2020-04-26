Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darrell LaRue. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Darrell D. LaRue 89



Darrell was born in Alton, KS August 4, 1930, the son of Leslie and Francis LaRue. He graduated from Alton High School in 1948. He was married to Verla Mae Carswell on February 5, 1950 in Alton, KS. The couple moved to Topeka in 1951. He worked at Mosby Mack Oldsmobile, Noller Ford Truck Center and retired from Shawnee Heights School District in 1990. They lived in Texas from 1999 until moving to Lawrence in 2015.



He leaves behind Wife Verla LaRue, daughter Carol Dickson, son Vance, sister Gwen Strong, 3 sister in-laws, 4 grand children, and 5 great grand children. He was preceded in death by son David. No services are planned at this time.



In lew of flowers send donations to Trinity Episcopal Church, 1011 Vermont St, Lawrence, KS, 66044.

