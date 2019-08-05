Guest Book View Sign Service Information Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-1120 Send Flowers Obituary





Dar was born May 30, 1935 in Omaha, NE, the daughter of Herbert and Rosetta Willhardt.



After graduating from KU, Dar was employed by the City of Lawrence as a draftswoman and later enjoyed a long career in Personnel at Stokely-Van Camp in Lawrence.



She married George Williams on February 1, 1958 in Leavenworth, KS. They have three sons, Steve and his wife, Carrie, Mike and his wife, Shanna, all of Lawrence, and Joe of Dallas, TX; and five grandchildren, Emily, Scott, Allison, Megan, and Katie. She was preceded in death by her husband George and her parents.



Dar was devoted to her husband of 57 years, her children and grandchildren. She leaves behind countless memories that will be cherished by family and friends. She was active in the Catholic Church serving as Eucharistic Minister and Lector.



An artist at heart, she loved to express herself creatively through painting and poetry. Many of her paintings adorn the walls of family and friends.



Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Corpus Christi Catholic Church or St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary.



A Rosary will be recited at 5:30 p.m. with a visitation following until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6th at Warren-McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence.



For more information or to post a online condolence go to



