Darlene Schaake passed away on Wednesday, 29 July 2020, in Bothell, Washington. She was 89.



Darlene was born, raised and spent much of her life in Kansas. She attended Liberty Memorial (now Lawrence) High School where she was active in a number of school activities and was a leader on the cheerleading squad. She attended the University of Kansas after high school, was a member of the Delta Gamma sorority and a life member of the KU Alumni Association.



In 1951, Darlene married her high school sweetheart, Bill Schaake. She spent the first two years of her marriage in Harlingen (TX) while Bill did a stint with the Air Force. The 15 years that followed featured stops in Abilene, Kansas City, Wichita, Goodland, Minot (ND), Lawrence and Topeka. All were associated with her husband's coaching career and with raising the couple's young family. She completed her bachelor's degree from Washburn University (KS) in 1967 and began a teaching (physical education) and coaching (gymnastics, track-and-field) career at the high school, middle school and elementary school levels in Halstead (KS) and Evergreen (CO). That career spanned over 30 years. She earned a Master's Degree from Colorado State University in 1980.



After retirement Darlene and Bill moved from Evergreen (CO) to Ellensburg (WA) to be nearer their expanding family. While there, they became absorbed into their favorite pastime- collecting and selling antiques. They spent most of their retirement years happily running an antique business from a former dairy farm they called home and an antique mall in Cle Elum (WA).



Darlene is survived by her four children- son Alan of Honolulu, HI (wife Johanna, sons Jason and Jeffrey); son Jay of Corvallis, OR (wife Kelly, daughters Jennifer and Emma-Kate, and son Josh with wife Tracy and great grandsons Chase and Ethan); daughter Janice of Kenmore, WA (husband Mark Ohrenschall, daughter Rachel and son William); daughter Denise of Ellensburg, WA; and brother Karl Kreitzer of Gig Harbor, WA (wife Lois). Darlene's husband, Bill, passed away in 2017.



Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a remembrance for Darlene will be delayed until some point in the near future.



