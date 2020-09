On September 27, 2020, Danita Sue Bedford, loving mother of 3 children, passed away at the age of 65. Danita was born, the eldest of 5 children, on April 5th, 1955 to Archie and Sally Bedford (DeSoto, KS). Her life was marked by a love of family and flowers. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Please see warrenmcelwain.com for information regarding services.