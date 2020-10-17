Daniel B. Fleming, 71, passed away on October 1, 2020. He was born January 9, 1949 in Ottawa, Kansas to the late Bruce and Ruth (Nitcher) Fleming.
Dan grew up in Ottawa and graduated from Ottawa High School in 1967. He then attended Kansas University and graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 1971.
After college, Dan continued to live in Lawrence for over 45 years and worked in the custom sign industry. Dan was a talented artist who's passion was vintage cartoon style art. He was also a musician, known by many as "Cousin Dan Fleming" or "Cuz" and played bass guitar with the Lonesome Hobos rockabilly band in the Lawrence/KC area in the 1980's-90's. Dan also played guitar with the Go-Cats in the 1970's.
Dan is survived by his brother, Jim Fleming of Topeka, Kansas and sister, Nancy Baldwin (Bob) of Massapequa, NY. Dan also leaves behind many relatives and friends with fond memories of the unique and interesting person he was. Rest in Peace Dan.
The family suggests memorial contributions to the Bo's Hog Wild Children's Fund by mailing a check payable to: Douglas County Community Foundation (indicate on memo line: Bo's Hog Wild Children's Fund), 900 Massachusetts, Suite 406, Lawrence, KS 66044. Or online at: dccfoundation.org/fund/Bos-Hog-Wild-Childrens-Fund