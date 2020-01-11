Daniel Baumchen (1926 - 2020)
Service Information
Piper Funeral Home
714 Maple
St. Marys, KS
66536
(785)-437-2222
Rosary
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
6:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
St. Marys, KS
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
St. Marys, KS
Obituary
St. Marys – Daniel Peter Baumchen was born Dec. 27, 1926, the son of William J. and Clara Steinmetz Baumchen, in the Turkey Creek Community in Wabaunsee County, and died January 8, 2020.

Among survivors are his children, Paul (LuAnn) Baumchen, Ann (Larry) Fitzgerald and Mary Baumchen all of Lawrence; grandchildren, Colin Baumchen, Denver, Cameron (Kayon) Baumchen, Lawrence, Hallie (James) Hughes, Leavenworth and Luke Fitzgerald, Overland Park

A parish rosary will be at 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, St. Marys, followed by a gathering in the parish hall.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated be at 10 a.m., Monday, Jan. 13, at the church. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, St. Marys.

Memorials are suggested for the St. Marys Community Food Pantry or the St. Marys High School Alumni Association and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Jan. 11, 2020
