Dana (Williams) Judson, 66, of Pflugerville, Texas, passed away on February 12, 2020, from pancreatic cancer. She was born to Sallie Adena Youngblood and Norman Williams on November 23, 1953, in Center, Texas. She graduated as Valedictorian from Center High School in 1972, and went on to receive her BA in Accounting and Masters in Business Administration (Magna Cum Laude) from Stephen F. Austin State University. She worked for Hallmark Cards for 32 years, before retiring to the Austin, Texas, area in 2005. She worked as an administrative assistant for the University of Texas Nuclear Engineering Teaching Lab until her second retirement in 2018. Dana loved to travel, try new restaurants, take long strolls, but she mostly delighted in spending time with her family. She patronized charities and volunteered with community groups whose causes she was passionate about. She left the family she loved with the lessons of finding the humor in every situation, hard work, reading and learning, not taking yourself or others too seriously, having integrity, and the importance of taking time to just be with each other, and love and care for each other. She was the best of women. She was predeceased by her parents and her sister Norma Lee Matzenbacher, and survived by her husband Marty Judson, her children Farrah Massey and Corey Judson, her son-in-law Karim Saleh, her grandson Harrison Massey, and her siblings, Carolyn McCauley, Larry (Cathi) Williams, Kerri (Walter) Shofner, and Gary (Pam) Williams.
The family is planning a celebration of life to be held in the Austin area in the spring. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Special Olympics Texas and Hospice Austin.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Feb. 20, 2020