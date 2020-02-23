Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dale Paul Scannell died peacefully at age 90 on February 14, 2020 from complications of stomach cancer and heart failure at Abington Hospital near his home in Flourtown, PA. Dale Scannell was born on March 3, 1929 in Iowa City, IA to Paul Andrew Scannell and Florence Fieseler Scannell. His parents and older siblings, Donald Fiesler Scannell and Florence Pauline Atkinson, preceded him in death.



He married Joan Patricia Swanson on February 9, 1952 at Scott Air Base while a 2nd Lieutenant in the Air Force. They had four children: Steve (Lynn) of Lawrence, KS; Jeff (Kathy) of Topeka, KS; Susan (Teri) of Lawrence, KS; and Janet (Beth) of Northfield, MN; who all survive. Also surviving are seven grandchildren: Sara, Daniel, Travis, Jeremy and Kelly Scannell, and Allison and Brian Goodell, as well as four great-grandchildren: Alex, Landon, Julian and Jordan Scannell.



Dale and Jo divorced, and Dale married Marilyn Jean Meier on November 25, 1983 in Topeka, KS. She survives, and is comforted by a wide circle of loving family, friends and neighbors. Dale is also survived by the nieces, nephews and extended family of his brother and sister.



Dale had a distinguished career in higher education. He served as the Dean of Education at the University of Kansas for 16 years, from 1969 to 1985, and for the next 6 years he served as the Dean of Education at the University of Maryland. He was awarded a prestigious Fulbright-Hays Scholarship grant in 1966 to do research in Stockholm, Sweden, and he authored or co-authored numerous books, papers and standardized tests. His areas of expertise included teacher education, educational measurement and educational psychology.



Dale Scannell will be greatly missed, but he will always be fondly remembered by those who knew and loved him. A Celebration of Life reception for family and friends will be held in Flourtown, PA on April 4, 2020.



Dale Paul Scannell died peacefully at age 90 on February 14, 2020 from complications of stomach cancer and heart failure at Abington Hospital near his home in Flourtown, PA. Dale Scannell was born on March 3, 1929 in Iowa City, IA to Paul Andrew Scannell and Florence Fieseler Scannell. His parents and older siblings, Donald Fiesler Scannell and Florence Pauline Atkinson, preceded him in death.He married Joan Patricia Swanson on February 9, 1952 at Scott Air Base while a 2nd Lieutenant in the Air Force. They had four children: Steve (Lynn) of Lawrence, KS; Jeff (Kathy) of Topeka, KS; Susan (Teri) of Lawrence, KS; and Janet (Beth) of Northfield, MN; who all survive. Also surviving are seven grandchildren: Sara, Daniel, Travis, Jeremy and Kelly Scannell, and Allison and Brian Goodell, as well as four great-grandchildren: Alex, Landon, Julian and Jordan Scannell.Dale and Jo divorced, and Dale married Marilyn Jean Meier on November 25, 1983 in Topeka, KS. She survives, and is comforted by a wide circle of loving family, friends and neighbors. Dale is also survived by the nieces, nephews and extended family of his brother and sister.Dale had a distinguished career in higher education. He served as the Dean of Education at the University of Kansas for 16 years, from 1969 to 1985, and for the next 6 years he served as the Dean of Education at the University of Maryland. He was awarded a prestigious Fulbright-Hays Scholarship grant in 1966 to do research in Stockholm, Sweden, and he authored or co-authored numerous books, papers and standardized tests. His areas of expertise included teacher education, educational measurement and educational psychology.His complete obituary can be found online at: https://www.jacobfruth.com/obits Dale Scannell will be greatly missed, but he will always be fondly remembered by those who knew and loved him. A Celebration of Life reception for family and friends will be held in Flourtown, PA on April 4, 2020.In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations in honor of Dale and his father, Paul Andrew Scannell. It was Dale's wish to establish a memorial fund in honor of his father, who couldn't afford to finish his final year of law school at the University of Iowa , after he was forced to drop out to support his family. Dale's father then worked for many years as a janitor at the University of Iowa, where Paul Scannell established and led the university's first union to protect the rights of non-faculty employees, and where Dale earned his BA, Masters and PhD degrees.Memorial contributions can be made online or by mail to the University of Iowa, Center for Advancement ( givetoiowa.org ) to the "Paul Scannell Family Scholarship", or to the "College of Education Student Aid Fund" in memory of the 'Paul Scannell Family Scholarship', to support needs-based scholarships in the College of Education. Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Feb. 23, 2020

