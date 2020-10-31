The family of Dale Frederick Heiserman, Jr., "Fred", is saddened to announce his passing at the age of 69 years. Fred died at his home in Oskaloosa, Kansas on October 27, 2020. Born on October 11, 1951 in Kansas City, Mo. to Dale Frederick Heiserman, Sr. and Charlotte M. Cudney Heiserman, Fred grew up in Lawrence, Kansas and graduated from Lawrence High School on May 26, 1969. On April 15, 1971 he entered the United States Air Force and was stationed in Rapid City, SD at the Ellsworth Air Force Base and was later deployed to a Strategic Air Command base, Andersen Air Force Base, in Guam. After honorably discharging from the Air Force in March 1975, he fell in love with Jane Brunton; they married on February 11, 1978 and had two children, Jenny and Ben Heiserman.



Fred worked at Southwestern Bell in Lawrence, the Sunflower Ammunition Plant in DeSoto, and then had a 38-year career at the Precision Measurement Equipment Laboratory at Forbes Air Force Base until his retirement in 2010. He enjoyed riding his Harley, growing tomatoes, playing the guitar and piano, and loved playing with his grandchildren, Daisie and Cooper.



Fred is survived by his daughter Jenny, his son Ben and wife Maegan, two grandchildren, Daisie and Cooper, his mother Charlotte Heiserman, brother Gary and wife Lynn, sister Linda and husband Eric Schrock, sister Julie and husband Kevin Allmon, and his nieces and nephews. Fred was preceded in death by his wife, Jane, and his father, Dale, Sr.



Memorial donations to the Perry American Legion Post 142 may be sent in care of the Barnett Funeral home, 1220 Walnut St., Oskaloosa, KS 66066. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, memorial services will be announced at a future date.



