Dakota Kale Ellis, Salina, peacefully left this side of Heaven on April 3, 2019, at home, surrounded by family, friends, love and prayers. He quietly fought a long hard battle against cancer with quiet grace and dignity. His faith grew stronger through this trial. During this time, he was able to accomplish two dreams that were important to him: graduating from the University of Kansas and marrying Kelly, the girl of his dreams.



Dakota was born April 27, 1993 in Great Bend, KS. He was a natural athlete, a competitive spirit, a walking sports encyclopedia, an avid sports fan and a bit of a scrapper. Dakota was also a youth baseball umpire for 10 years. Beyond sports, Dakota was a natty dresser, a movie aficionado, and maintained a lifelong quest for knowledge. His best-known feature was the giant smile he possessed. He and his smile will be greatly missed.



Dakota leaves behind wife Kelly, the love of his life. His beloved mother Teri House, his strong and loving step father Ray House, best friend and brother Derek Ellis, brothers Dylan and Dustin Ellis, Rick, Rob and Ryan House, uncle Eric, aunt Junetta, cousins Jerica and Jett, nieces Daehlyn and Devyn, nephew Dylan Jr., his Nana and Pappy, godparents Bruce and Jane, many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins along with a wealth of dear friends everywhere he resided. Dakota's legacy is how he positively affected their lives and taught them how to live life to the fullest.



A celebration of life service will be held at First Covenant Church in Salina, KS on Friday, April 12th at 11 AM. A private burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Dakota Kale Ellis Scholarship Fund in care of the Greater Salina Community Foundation or to the First Covenant Church Mission Fund.



