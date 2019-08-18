Cynthia Louise McClure, 66, Lawrence, died on Monday, August 12, 2019. Cynthia was born on October 11, 1952 in Rochester, Minnesota, the daughter of Dr. Rensselaer W. and Mary Anne McClure.
Cynthia attended Lawrence schools and graduated from the University of Kansas with a degree in Social Welfare. She practiced in New Mexico for several years before returning to Lawrence to care for family members.
Cynthia was preceded in death by her father, Dr. "Rens" McClure and her brother, "Mickey" McClure.
She is survived by her mother, Mary Anne McClure; sons, Chris Wiles, Sam Harris; two grandsons, Cade Wiles, Carson Wiles; sister, Laura Nash; and two brothers, David McClure, and Scott McClure.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Aug. 18, 2019