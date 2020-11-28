Craig Allen Rogers, 53, Eudora, KS passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Kansas City, MO.
Craig was born on January 19, 1967 in Lawrence, KS. His closest family and friends will be privately celebrating his life on a later date. Craig was the son of Donald and Penelope (Huff) Rose. He was an oil well cable producer.
Survivors include his wife, Eldita Deluna, children; Michelle (Jonathan) Langley, Eric Rogers, siblings; Jainie Ballard, Roger Rose, Johnny Rose, Donnie Rose, Stevie Rose, grandchildren; Madison (Boogie) and Maddox (His fishing buddy).
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Wounded Warriors
Project and may be
sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.
For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com