Constance Woydziak

Woydziak, Constance Elaine 64, passed away Wednesday, April 17th, 2019. Visitation: Monday, April 22, 2019, from 1-8 pm with family present from 4-8pm at Smith Mortuary, Derby. Recitation of the Rosary: Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 9:30 am followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am, Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church 2300 E. Meadowlark, Derby. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert C. Murrow and Patricia L. Murrow (Sylvester); and siblings, Robert C. Murrow Jr., Michael C. Murrow. Connie is survived by her children, Angela (Dennis) Miller and Brian (Jennifer) Woydziak; grandchildren, Haley Miller and Carson Miller; sister, Bonnie (Jon) Toombs; and a loving extended family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice 7829 E. Rockhill St #403, Wichita, KS 67206. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Apr. 21, 2019
