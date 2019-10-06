Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Colene DeHoff. View Sign Service Information Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-1120 Send Flowers Obituary

Colene S. Slawson DeHoff, 89, Lawrence, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Pioneer Ridge Assisted Living. She was born June 22, 1930 in Kansas City, Kansas to Raymond Slawson and Lillian Hutchinson Slawson.



She attended school in Kansas City until her senior year. She graduated from Tonganoxie High School in 1947.



She married Alvis L. "Pete" DeHoff in 1950. He died in 1996. She later married Clarence E. "Gene" Botts who died in 2014.



Attended Kansas University receiving her Bachelor of Science and Masters Degrees.



She spent 36 years working for Tonganoxie school system as a teacher and administrator until she retired in 1992.



She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Kenneth and Gary Slawson; and sisters, Rita Slawson Dickinson and Rachel Slawson Hollingsworth.



She is survived by her two children, Bill DeHoff and wife, Ginger of De Soto, KS; Susan Andrews and husband, Larry of Lawrence, KS; four grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She is also survived by three brothers, David Slawson, Ed Slawson and Lloyd Slawson, and one sister Barbara Say, and by three stepchildren, Dennis Botts, Denise Dobbs and Deana Grace and their families and four of Gene's stepchildren, Sharon Scherer, Louis White, Harold Anderson and Pam Anderson.



Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Lawrence Memorial Hospital Endowment Association to be used for the Oncology Department and Elara Caring Hospice and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.



A private immediate family graveside service will be held at a later date.



For more information or to post a condolence go to



