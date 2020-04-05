Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clinton Leon. View Sign Service Information Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory 601 Indiana St Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-5111 Send Flowers Obituary

Clinton (Clint) Leon, age 87, died at his home in Lawrence, Kansas, on April 1, 2020. He was born March 10, 1933, in McPherson, Kansas, the son of Arthur Leon and Ruth Lundberg Leon.



Mr. Leon graduated from McPherson High School in 1951. He attended Kansas State Teachers College of Emporia and Bethany College before serving in the U.S. Army, 16 months of that time in Korea. He returned to K.S.T.C., where he met Jo Berends. They were married on December 27, 1956, in Friend, Kansas. They both taught art in Arkansas City, Kansas. He also attended Wichita State University, Western State College of Gunnison, Colorado, Fort Hays Kansas State College, where he earned an M.S. in Art, and the University of Kansas. He taught art in the Arkansas City, Kansas public school system, at Chilocco Indian School in Oklahoma, and Haskell Indian Junior College in Lawrence.



He was a member of local, state and national art and education associations. Clint and Jo exhibited their artwork in local and regional exhibits. He was a 4-H photography project leader on the Eudora and Kanza 4-H clubs and coached his sons' Little League teams. He was a member of the American Legion Dorsey-Liberty Post 14 where he volunteered for a number of duties including the rifle squad for many years.



Clint's devoted wife Jo preceded him in death on February 7, 2001 and brother, Eugene, Concordia, Kansas, on May 30, 2017. Survivors include a daughter, Sienna of Lawrence, Kansas; two sons, Sven (Christine), Portland, Oregon, and Lars (Devonne) of Lawrence; four granddaughters Jordyn Leon, Kyra Leon, Ryleigh Leon, Marina Profeti, and a grandson Trystan Leon; and sister-in-law, Jean Leon , Concordia.



A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Burial will be at Gate (Oklahoma) Cemetery.



Memorials are suggested to the American Legion Dorsey-Liberty Post 14, or a , sent in care of Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, 601 Indiana St., Lawrence, Kansas, 66044. Please share memories and condolences at



Clinton (Clint) Leon, age 87, died at his home in Lawrence, Kansas, on April 1, 2020. He was born March 10, 1933, in McPherson, Kansas, the son of Arthur Leon and Ruth Lundberg Leon.Mr. Leon graduated from McPherson High School in 1951. He attended Kansas State Teachers College of Emporia and Bethany College before serving in the U.S. Army, 16 months of that time in Korea. He returned to K.S.T.C., where he met Jo Berends. They were married on December 27, 1956, in Friend, Kansas. They both taught art in Arkansas City, Kansas. He also attended Wichita State University, Western State College of Gunnison, Colorado, Fort Hays Kansas State College, where he earned an M.S. in Art, and the University of Kansas. He taught art in the Arkansas City, Kansas public school system, at Chilocco Indian School in Oklahoma, and Haskell Indian Junior College in Lawrence.He was a member of local, state and national art and education associations. Clint and Jo exhibited their artwork in local and regional exhibits. He was a 4-H photography project leader on the Eudora and Kanza 4-H clubs and coached his sons' Little League teams. He was a member of the American Legion Dorsey-Liberty Post 14 where he volunteered for a number of duties including the rifle squad for many years.Clint's devoted wife Jo preceded him in death on February 7, 2001 and brother, Eugene, Concordia, Kansas, on May 30, 2017. Survivors include a daughter, Sienna of Lawrence, Kansas; two sons, Sven (Christine), Portland, Oregon, and Lars (Devonne) of Lawrence; four granddaughters Jordyn Leon, Kyra Leon, Ryleigh Leon, Marina Profeti, and a grandson Trystan Leon; and sister-in-law, Jean Leon , Concordia.A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Burial will be at Gate (Oklahoma) Cemetery.Memorials are suggested to the American Legion Dorsey-Liberty Post 14, or a , sent in care of Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, 601 Indiana St., Lawrence, Kansas, 66044. Please share memories and condolences at rumsey-yost.com Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Apr. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Lawrence Journal-World Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations