Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clarence Lynch. View Sign Service Information Neptune Society - Missouri 8438 Ward Parkway Kansas City , MO 64114 (816)-361-2630 Send Flowers Obituary

Clarence Albert "Tod" Lynch passed away peacefully, surrounded by loving family, on October 5, 2019 at Wellsville Retirement Community in Wellsville Kansas. Tod was born in Lawrence on March 14, 1937 to Helen and Albert Lynch. He attended Lawrence public schools and graduated from Lawrence High School in 1955. Tod served in the Marines and was stationed at Camp Pendleton in California. Tod was married to Joy Guffey and they had a son, Terry. Tod and Joy later divorced. Tod married Barbara "Ginger" Rider on August 31, 1968 in Lawrence. Ginger preceded Tod in death in 2009. Tod worked as a boiler operator, retiring from the University of California Davis in 1991.



Survivors include two sons, Alan Lynch, Reno, Nevada and Daniel Lynch (Mindy), Vienna, WVa. Three daughters, Brenda Gammill, Lawrence, Traci Pesenti (David), Gentry, Arkansas, and Dawn Scott (Kevin), Auburn California; 17 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; sister, Norma Babbit, Overbrook, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Tod was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Ginger, son, Terry, brother, Howard and nephew, Jerry.



Private family services will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorials to Wellsville Retirement Community, 304 W. 7th, Wellsville, Kansas, 66092.

Clarence Albert "Tod" Lynch passed away peacefully, surrounded by loving family, on October 5, 2019 at Wellsville Retirement Community in Wellsville Kansas. Tod was born in Lawrence on March 14, 1937 to Helen and Albert Lynch. He attended Lawrence public schools and graduated from Lawrence High School in 1955. Tod served in the Marines and was stationed at Camp Pendleton in California. Tod was married to Joy Guffey and they had a son, Terry. Tod and Joy later divorced. Tod married Barbara "Ginger" Rider on August 31, 1968 in Lawrence. Ginger preceded Tod in death in 2009. Tod worked as a boiler operator, retiring from the University of California Davis in 1991.Survivors include two sons, Alan Lynch, Reno, Nevada and Daniel Lynch (Mindy), Vienna, WVa. Three daughters, Brenda Gammill, Lawrence, Traci Pesenti (David), Gentry, Arkansas, and Dawn Scott (Kevin), Auburn California; 17 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; sister, Norma Babbit, Overbrook, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Tod was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Ginger, son, Terry, brother, Howard and nephew, Jerry.Private family services will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorials to Wellsville Retirement Community, 304 W. 7th, Wellsville, Kansas, 66092. Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Oct. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Lawrence Journal-World Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close