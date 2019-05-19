Clarence, who was known by all his friends as "Terry", died Monday, April 29 th after fighting a long battle with cancer.
Clarence was born July 30th, 1938, Lawrence, Kansas to Rose Lee Groves/Douglass and Clarence Raymond Douglass, Sr. He graduated 1956 Lawrence High School then joined the U.S. Air Force. When stationed at Kelley Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas he met and married Alma Jo, "Jodie" in 1960. They lived briefly in San Antonio, then to Lawrence, Kansas for several years where their children were born. Clarence worked for Hallmark Cards in Lawrence then later in Kansas City. They made their permanent home in Houston, TX where Clarence was employed by GC Services for over 30 years.
Clarence is survived by: Alma Jo, his wife of over 58 years; son, John Joseph of Houston; daughter Jeanette Marie Matthews/Bush & son-in-law, Scott J. Bush of Seabrook, TX; granddaughter, Rebecca Rose Matthews of Seabrook, TX; sister, Dolores Kuhnert & brother-in-law, Leslie Dewayne Kuhnert of Independence, MO.
