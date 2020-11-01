Clara Mae Scott Highfill passed away peacefully on October 30, 2020 in Overland Park, Kansas at the age of 93. Clara Mae was born on a farm near Geary, Oklahoma on December 22, 1926. Clara Mae graduated from Geary High School in 1944 and enrolled in Oklahoma A&M-now Oklahoma State University-in the fall of 1944, graduating in the class of 1948 with a degree in vocational homemaking.
Clara Mae moved to Garnett, Kansas in the fall of 1948 to teach vocational homemaking at Garnett High School. She met George Highfill, who was a mathematics teacher, and they were married on December 24, 1949 at the Methodist Church in Geary. Clara Mae was named the top vocational homemaking teacher in Kansas by the Kansas City Weekly Star. The article appeared in February 1950.
Clara Mae was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, George Highfill. She is survived by four children: Juli of Ann Arbor, Michigan; Scott of San Diego, California; Philip of Kansas City, Missouri; and Jay and wife, Amy of Overland Park, Kansas. She is survived by 8 grandchildren: Scott's three sons and two daughters, Cameron of Sequim, Washington; Chad of Santa Cruz, California and Cade of San Diego; and twins, Sydney Swan of Tabernacle, New Jersey and Shelby Swan of Wilmington, North Carolina; Philip's son, Dan Guinn and his children Sophia and Joseph of New Philadelphia, Ohio; Jay and Amy's daughter, Megan of Kathmandu, Nepal; and their son, Tavis of Overland Park, Kansas. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Harvesters Community Food Network, 215 SE Quincy; Topeka, KS 66603 or Harvesters.Org
.