Claire C. Jennings, 92, Lawrence died November 28, 2020 at LMH Health. No formal services will be held.
Claire was born on November 13, 1928 in Baldwin City, Kansas the daughter of Clarence and Vera (Robinson) Clarridge.
She graduated from Baldwin High School and later married William J. Jennings in May 1946. They later divorced.
Claire's previous places of employment were at Hallmark Cards in Lawrence, KS, Alco Aluminum Company in Compton, CA, the American Red Cross in Lawrence, KS and Lawrence High School in Lawrence, KS before becoming a business owner and opening Jennings Daylight Donut Shop from 1965 -1992.
Other survivors include her son, Danny Joe Jennings, Lawrence; daughter, Peggy L. (Larry) Johnson, Lawrence; two grandchildren, Kristy Renee (James) Sheler, Scott Alan Johnson; two great-granddaughters, Sophia Renee Sheler and Ella Mae Sheler. She was preceded in death by her brother, Walter Clifford Clarridge and sister, Jean Lawson.
Claire loved her family more than anything. She was a rock for her children, everything for her grandkids, and she was simply overjoyed with her two great granddaughters. In her later years, she eagerly waited for her Friday evening dinners with those she loved the most, her family. She could enjoy a good meal, have great conversation, and experience true love and happiness.
Memorials may be made in her name to the American Red Cross and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.
