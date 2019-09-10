Services for Cindy Louise (Farmer) Whisenhunt, 59, Lawrence, will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday at 360 Church in Lawrence. Burial will be in Winchester, Kansas.
Ms. Whisenhunt died September 6, 2019, at LMH Health.
She was born August 25, 1960, in Lawrence, the daughter of O. Leroy and M. Louise Countess Farmer. She graduated from Lawrence High School in 1978 and attended the University of Kansas.
Ms. Whisenhunt worked as a bus driver for USD 345 in Seaman. She also was a bus driver trainer and taught CPR classes. She previously worked at Farmland Industries in North Kansas City and for the State of Kansas in the IT processing department. She had no children of her own, but loved and treated the students as if they were.
She is survived by her mother, M. Louise Farmer of Lawrence; sister, Sue McKelvey of Lawrence; brothers, Jim Farmer of Lawrence, Tom Farmer and wife Kim of Baldwin City; six nephews, Jeremy, Matt, Jordan, Travis, Caleb, and Colby; two great nephews; 5 great nieces and one on the way; and many extra special cousins, aunts, and uncle.
Her father Leroy and brother-in-law, Lee McKelvey preceded her in death.
Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, where the family will receive them from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday.
The family suggests memorial contributions to the Logan Elementary Boys & Girls Club, sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent at rumsey-yost.com.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Sept. 10, 2019