Christopher Dean Parker, 71, of Lawrence, passed away August 6, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.
He was born in Lawrence, Kansas on April 28, 1949, the son of Leland E. and Virginia Vantuyl Parker. He attended Lawrence schools. He was drafted into the United States Army in 1968 and was medically discharged in 1970. He retired from Del Monte Pet Food Products after 35 years as a maintenance mechanic.
Christopher married Terry Bair on June 29, 1980. They recently celebrated 40 years of marriage. Together they have three sons: Christopher of Kansas City, Missouri, Jason (Bailey) of Lawrence, and William (Cherokee) of Lawrence. He also had seven grandchildren he loved and enjoyed spending time with: Ryan, Keely, Grace, Kyler, Berkley, William Waya, and Peter.
Christopher is survived by a sister, Donna Parker Lichte (Ron) and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Harry, and a sister-in-law Peggy.
He was a great cook, friend, and father figure to many.
A visitation will take place Sunday from 6-8 pm at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm Monday at the funeral home, with the Rev. Rod Hinkle officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Visiting Nurses, in care of the funeral home. Social distancing and gathering limits will be observed. Online condolences may be sent at rumsey-yost.com