Christina Snyder (1966 - 2020)
  • "Ohhhhh Tina.....you were always a sunny face when needed. ..."
    - Dawn Turner
  • "sorry for the loss"
    - Michelle Sollars
  • "Tina's smile was contagious! She was such a happy person..."
    - Rhonda Boyd
  • "We all love you Tina Snyder we will miss you Tina ..."
    - Mary Riley
  • "Tina was well loved I remember her from when she came to..."
    - Shelbie Lewis
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS
66604
(785)-354-8558
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:30 PM
Country Side United Methodist Church
3221 SW Burlingame Rd,
Topeka, KS
Obituary
Christina Marie Snyder, daughter of Gail and Sandra Snyder, passed into her heavenly home on February 15, 2020. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, at Penwell-Gabel , 1321 SW 10th Avenue, Topeka, Kansas followed by memorial services on Saturday, February 22,2020 at 1:30pm at Country Side United Methodist Church, 3221 SW Burlingame Rd, Topeka, KS 66611. Interment will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery at a later date. To view the full obituary and to leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Feb. 19, 2020
