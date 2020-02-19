Christina Marie Snyder, daughter of Gail and Sandra Snyder, passed into her heavenly home on February 15, 2020. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, at Penwell-Gabel , 1321 SW 10th Avenue, Topeka, Kansas followed by memorial services on Saturday, February 22,2020 at 1:30pm at Country Side United Methodist Church, 3221 SW Burlingame Rd, Topeka, KS 66611. Interment will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery at a later date. To view the full obituary and to leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Feb. 19, 2020