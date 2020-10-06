Longtime Lawrence resident Cheryl Markoff Powers, 60, died suddenly on September 25th at her home in Alexandria, VA.
She was born in Cleveland, OH on May 18, 1960. She spent the late 1970s in Boston as a leader in LRY (Liberal Religious Youth), a youthrun national Unitarian Universalist organization, through which she met the future love of her life, Richard "Dick" Powers (whom she immediately disliked). Following time spent living in the San Francisco Bay Area, she moved to Lawrence, KS to be with Dick, having finally come around on him. They were married in 1983.
Cheryl graduated from the University of Kansas in 1986 with a Bachelor of Social Work. She was eight months pregnant at that point and often would joke about walking down the Hill during graduation, feeling like she was smuggling a beach ball.
Cheryl was a loving, hardworking mother and a fierce advocate for children. Though Cheryl always missed living in California, she flourished in Lawrence. She was one of the earliest employees at The Merc, she took a leading role in introducing organic foods to local supermarket chains, spent years fighting against pesticides being allowed in public parks, served for many years as the director of religious education at Shawnee Mission Unitarian Universalist Church and later Plymouth Congregational Church, and spent several years as a mediator and an advisor to the Kansas Supreme Court.
Following a divorce and retirement due to deteriorating health, she moved to Alexandria, VA to be closer to her granddaughter last year.
Cheryl was vivacious, stubborn, and genuinely kind. She judged people for lots of reasons, but never for things they couldn't control, and she never stopped fighting for the causes she believed in. Her favorite hobbies were gardening, making cards, and other crafts. Her two favorite colors were rainbows and glitter, her favorite film was Harold and Maude, and her biggest regrets in life were not getting a tattoo and not sleeping with Mick Jagger.
Cheryl is survived by her two children Caleb (Emma) Powers and Cara Powers; her beloved granddaughter Clementine; her mother, Joan (John) Anthony; siblings Kim (Clark) Schieb, Randy Markoff, Terry (Sabine) Markoff, and Sean Markoff; several foster siblings; and many wonderful nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her father Edgar Markoff; her stepfather, John "Denny" Anthony; and her foster mother Caroline "Kim" Newcomer.
The family will hold an inperson memorial service once it is safe to travel. In the meantime, should you wish to remember her, please do so in two ways: 1.) Make a donation to a local children's charity of your choice
, and 2.) On November 3rd get out there and vote that giant orange buffoon out of office. It's what Cheryl would want