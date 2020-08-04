Charley Downey, 48, Olathe, KS, passed away July 27, 2020 at Olathe Medical Center. Private burial will be held at Olathe Memorial Cemetery on Monday, 8/3/2020. A celebration of life will be announced at a later time. Memorial contributions can be made to the Equal Justice Initiative at support.eji.org
.
Charley was born June 11, 1972 and is survived by his loving parents, Dick and Margy Downey, sister Tammy Pearson (Kenny), brother Dave Downey (Vicky); several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, his partner Kristia Kesler; Chris and Paulie, for whom he was a caregiver, and many lifelong friends.
Charley graduated from University of Kansas with a Bacherlor's Degree in psychology and a Master's degree in film and media studies. Charley lived in Lawrence for many years where he played in several bands and made countless friends. He moved back to Johnson County 8 years ago to work as a caretaker for disabled adults. His dedication and patience in working with his residents was truly amazing.
Charley's passions were music, movies and local sports teams. Charley dearly loved his family and friends and always expressed his love for them, which will be his lasting legacy. Charley will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved him.